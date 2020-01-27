Arizona, California coronavirus cases push US tally to 5

A second case of the Wuhan coronavirus has also been reported in Canada.

Health officials say the U.S. has five confirmed cases of the new pneumonia-like virus from China.

Two new confirmed cases were announced Sunday — one in Los Angeles County in California and the other in Arizona. All of the U.S. patients had traveled to Wuhan, the Chinese city that is the center of the outbreak.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Health services said the patient in Arizona was not severely ill and was currently in home isolation. The Los Angeles patient was taken by an ambulance to the hospital from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) after reporting that he wasn't feeling well, according to the Associated Press.

Three previously confirmed cases were in Orange County, California; Washington state; and Chicago. The CDC, who are screening passengers on direct flights from Wuhan to five major airports in the U.S., says they expect more Americans to be diagnosed with this new virus. It has an incubation period of about two weeks. In a tweet, the CDC said the virus' risk to the US public was "still considered low."

Canadian health officials confirmed the second "presumptive" case of the the virus in Ontario. The patient was identified as the wife of the man believed to be Canada's first case of the virus, according to a statement by Dr. David Williams, Ontario's chief medical officer, to CBC News. Further testing with be done at Canada's National Microbiology Laboratory will be done to confirm the case, according to Global News Canada.

The virus can cause fever, coughing, wheezing and pneumonia. It is a member of the coronavirus family that's a close cousin to the deadly SARS and MERS viruses that have caused outbreaks in the past.