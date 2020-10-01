The Trump administration is banning charter flights to Cuban cities besides Havana in a new tightening of U.S. restrictions on the island.

In October, the administration banned commercial flights to cities outside the capital. The State Department said in a press release Friday that charter operators would have 60 days to wind down their flights to Santiago, Holguin and seven other cities across the island, and put a new restriction on the number of charter flights to Havana's Jose Martí International Airport.

The new restriction leaves both leisure travelers and Cuban-Americans without an easy way to travel to destinations outside the Cuban capital.