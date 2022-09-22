'We can't turn a blind eye': Idaho nonprofit delivers supplies to Ukrainians in need

Idahoan Rob Sturgill says helping out is more important than ever; he is traveling to Ukraine Friday morning with seven suitcases full of medical supplies.

BOISE, Idaho — Seven suitcases filled with medical supplies are headed to Ukraine Friday morning.

“We’re going to deliver those to a hospital near the frontlines that a lot of scalpels and things that are being used to take out shrapnel,” Idahoan Rob Sturgill said.

This will be Sturgill’s third time visiting Ukraine since March. His non-profit, Type of Wood, has raised almost $400,000 for efforts in Ukraine.

He said medical supplies are always in high demand. This includes trauma kits and tourniquets for those injured on the frontlines.

“We kind of transitioned into taking medical supplies, food, medicine into Ukraine, and bringing refugees out,” Sturgill said.

He said they are also concerned about winter weather; so collecting sleeping bags, blankets and warm clothes is a priority.

Donations from Idaho, specifically the Treasure and Magic valleys, are sent to Ohio. From there, Sturgill said supplies are either shipped or flown to Ukraine.

Type of Wood has a warehouse in Ukraine where supplies are stored and almost immediately transported to those in need.

Sturgill will be in Ukraine for 10 days. Part of this upcoming visit includes recognizing people helping those on the frontlines, he said.

“We're actually going to visit the warehouse and have a big thank you dinner for all those volunteer drivers that risk their lives on a daily basis delivering those goods, Sturgill said.”

It has been seven months since Russia invaded Ukraine, and he says helping out is more important than ever. This visit comes on the heels of Russian President Vladimir Putin ordering a partial mobilization of reservists Wednesday.

“We can't turn a blind eye,” Sturgill said. “We need to help these people out that are in deep need at this point.”

Idahoans can donate through Type of Wood’s website or begin collecting items for upcoming supply drives, he said. Full Gospel Slavic Church’s third humanitarian aid donation drive begins Oct. 20.

