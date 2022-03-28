Maverik makes donation to Ukraine, starts donation progragm

The program will work in conjunction with the Red Cross network to help provide relief response and will run until April 28.

BOISE, Idaho — Maverik just announced the start of its "Round Up Your Change" donation program, with proceeds going to help those affected by the Ukraine crisis, and will donate $50,000 to the cause.

"Round Up Your Change" register donation program invites customers and team members to round up their transactions to the nearest dollar. The program will work in conjunction with the Red Cross network to help provide relief response and will run until April 28.

The Red Cross is currently distributing food, delivering medicine and medical supplies, assisting with evacuations, and providing shelter on the ground in Ukraine.

"We're terribly saddened by the events in Ukraine," said President and Chief Adventure Guide of Maverik, Chuck Maggelet. "Our hearts and minds are with everyone impacted by this conflict. Our customers and team members have expressed they also want to help and we're grateful to be able to activate this donation program allowing everyone to respond."

One hundred percent of the initial donation made by Maverik, and the funds raised by the "Round-Up" program, will go to the global Red Cross effort.

Individuals can visit their local Maverik to participate in the program, with cash or credit donations up to .99 cents per transaction being accepted at Maverik stores across 12 states.

"Thanks to Maverik's generous support, the global Red Cross network is helping families impacted by continued fighting in Ukraine," said Anne McKeough, Chief Development Officer at the American Red Cross. "We are grateful for partners like Maverik as we work together to help provide critical humanitarian relief in response to the Ukraine crisis."

Starting Tuesday, March 29, anyone interested in donating $10 or more can do so by visiting Maverik's website.

Maverik has more than 380+ locations across 12 western states, making it the largest independent fuel marketer in the Intermountain West. Locations include Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming

For more information on the global Red Cross response in Ukraine, visit the Red Cross website.

