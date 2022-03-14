Idahoans from Ukraine urge state to jettison all Russian investments

“I assure you it’s not a movie, it’s a real war,” he said. “They fight against the civilian people, civilian infrastructure, not against the army.”

BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press.

Three Idahoans from Ukraine gave wrenching testimony about what’s happening there to an Idaho Senate panel Monday morning, backing legislation to pull Idaho state investments out of any Russian assets.

Igor Solodovnik told the senators, “On March 3, a Russian bomb got in my parents’ house near Kyiv, and my father was killed.”

“I assure you it’s not a movie, it’s a real war,” he said. “They fight against the civilian people, civilian infrastructure, not against the army.” Holding up his phone to display to the Senate State Affairs Committee, Solodovnik said, “I just received a picture from my family from Kyiv. It’s an apartment building – it was an apartment building.”

He said in the city of Kharkiv, “The whole city was destroyed completely, and there are no military objects, just civilian objects.”

Urging support for divestment from Russian investments, he said, “Less money, they have less bomb. They can make less people killed.”

Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, the committee chair, told him, “We are just terribly sorry for the loss of your father and your family.”

Julia Marten, a fourth-generation Ukrainian who immigrated to the United States 20 years ago, said, “This is not a war, this is a genocide. … My family has lost everything.”

Her mother escaped to Hungary, she said. Two of her cousins are “on the front line right now.” Families are being ripped apart, children are dying, and a friend “was starving sitting in the bomb shelter for 14 days” without food, melting snow for water. “They’re killing civilian people who are just trying to escape to shelter,” she said.

She said every day, she anxiously awaits news about who is still alive, and hears about families ripped apart and family members killed. “We need to do anything we can to stop this war,” she told the senators. “We’re not talking here about finances, we’re talking about lives.”

Iryna Stenersen, in tears, spoke of children dying. “Everything helps, no matter how small,” she told the committee. “And all Ukrainian people in Idaho ask for your support.”

Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, co-sponsored both HB 728, ordering divestment of any Russian investments by the Public Employee Retirement System of Idaho, and HCR 41, directing the state endowment to also divest, with Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa. Both boards already have been taking those steps.

Gannon told the committee, “Ukrainian people are fighting and dying for their lives and for freedom and quite frankly, it’s very, very difficult to watch. … The least thing I think we can do as a state is not support Russia, and that means divesting.”

Don Drum, executive director of PERSI, said, “We’ve disposed of everything we could dispose of prior to it being frozen by the Russian government.” He said PERSI’s philosophy is “get out when we can and defray any losses that we have. … It’s a fiduciary philosophy of the board to do that.”

“We support the Ukrainian people. … We’re against the war,” Drum said. But he said some of the “broad language” in HB 728 is problematic. PERSI’s fiduciary legal counsel has recommended some technical corrections to the bill, Drum said.

Sen. Chuck Winder, R-Boise, moved to hold HB 728 until Wednesday so those amendments can be considered, and his motion passed with just Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise dissenting. Burgoyne said, “I don’t think we should shrink from doing what we need to do, and that’s pass this bill.”

“In my view, you don’t trade with the enemy,” Burgoyne said. “And we might be on the verge of direct conflict with Russia. … You don’t trade with the enemy regardless of how good an investment it is.”

HCR 41 passed unanimously and headed to the full Senate with a recommendation that it “do pass.”

Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, told the three Ukrainian-Idahoans who testified, “I appreciate that heartfelt plea, and I want you to know that it has not gone silent. And my support for this concurrent resolution I think is echoed by this committee, that we stand opposed to what is happening (in) Ukraine and we stand with the Ukrainian people, and I hope that you have seen that from this Legislature.”

“I want to make sure that whatever we do and we say we’re doing, that we functionally can do it, that we’re not just putting our fist in the air,” she said. That’s why there’s support on the committee for the technical amendments to the bill, Lee said.

This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Read more at IdahoPress.com

Watch more Local News: