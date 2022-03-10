March 10, 2022 proclaimed as 'Solidarity for Ukraine Day' in Idaho by Gov. Little

Gov. Brad Little's proclamation said Russia "needlessly invaded" Ukraine and applauded Ukraine's culture, government and people.

BOISE, Idaho — In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Idaho Governor Brad Little proclaimed March 10, 2022 as "Solidarity for Ukraine Day" in the Gem State, Little announced in a news release Thursday.

Gov. Little's proclamation said Russia "needlessly invaded" Ukraine beginning Feb. 24. The proclamation also touched on Ukraine's culture, government and population of more than 40 million, stating Ukraine is "a proud independent country," and "home to distinct people."

Idaho's state motto -- "Esto Perpetua" -- was also used in Gov. Little's proclamation. The term means "may she endure forever" and on Thursday, the governor said Idahoans stand with the people of Ukraine, hoping the country may also endure forever beyond the Russian invasion.

"Idahoans recognize the incredible resolve and resilience of the people of Ukraine as they face pain, fear and the unknown," Gov. Little's solidarity proclamation said.

Reinforcing Idaho’s already strong support for the democratic nation of Ukraine against Russian aggression, I proclaimed today “Solidarity for Ukraine Day” in the State of Idaho. Read my proclamation here: https://t.co/pxQIv5QKqq pic.twitter.com/8g5UmY1qON — Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) March 10, 2022

On March 2, the Idaho State Legislature adopted House Joint Memorial 6, condemning Russia's military invasion of Ukraine. Rep. Matt Bundy (R-Mountain Home and Rep. Colin Nash (D-Boise) sponsored the memorial.

Gov. Little's proclamation of March 10, 2022 as "Solidarity for Ukraine Day" asks for all Idahoans to support Ukraine and the Gem State's observance.

"Vladimir Putin and his cabinet have continued to perpetuate grossly false information about the democratically elected government of Ukraine," the proclamation said. "Russian forces have targeted civilians, committing war crimes and crimes against humanity, to include bombing of a maternity ward and children's hospital in Mariupol."

Watch more Local News: