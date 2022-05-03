Fox News reporter injured near Ukraine's capital

A Ukrainian official said Russian troops were refocusing their efforts to seize the capital city, firing artillery on suburbs.

KYIV, Ukraine — Fox News journalist Benjamin Hall was injured near Ukraine's capital while reporting on Russia's invasion of the country, the network confirmed Monday.

In a memo to employees early Monday afternoon, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said details were "minimal" but that Hall was hospitalized. Fox News anchor John Roberts read the memo on "America Reports."

"The safety of our entire team of journalists in Ukraine and the surrounding regions is our top priority and of the utmost importance," Scott wrote. "This is a stark reminder for all journalists who are putting their lives on the line every day to deliver the news from a war zone. We will update everyone as we know more. Please keep Ben and his family in your prayers."

Hall, a U.S. and U.K. citizen, joined Fox News in 2015 and serves as a State Department correspondent, according to his online bio.

Also Monday, a local official said on Ukrainian television that Russian troops appeared to be refocusing their efforts to seize Ukraine's capital of Kyiv, firing artillery on suburbs.

The news of Hall's injury comes one day after the death of another American journalist near Kyiv, Brent Renaud. Ukraine authorities said Renaud was killed and another journalist was injured Sunday when their vehicle was hit at a checkpoint in Irpin, a town near Kyiv.

On CBS's "Face the Nation" Sunday, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan called reports of Renaud's death "shocking and horrifying."

Sullivan said the U.S. will be "consulting with the Ukrainians to determine how this happened and then to measure and execute appropriate consequences as a result of it."

He added that the recent news was "part and parcel" with other actions by Russia's forces: "...They have targeted civilians, they have targeted hospitals, they have targeted places of worship and they have targeted journalists."