Twitter locks President Trump's account for 1st time, threatens permanent suspension

Trump seemed to justify the actions of a mob that raided the U.S. Capitol amid the certification of election results, but had also urged supporters to 'go home.'

WASHINGTON — For the first time, Twitter has locked Donald Trump's account. The move by Twitter came after President Trump appeared to justify the violent occupation of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.



In a tweet Wednesday night, Trump said, “These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long.”

Twitter acknowledged that it had made the decision to delete three of the president's tweets from Wednesday citing "severe violations" of Twitter's Civic Integrity policy.

Twitter even went a step further writing that the president has been locked out of Twitter for 12 hours. The platform is requiring the president to remove the tweets in order for the account to be unlocked.

Trump previously wrote on Twitter telling supporters to “Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!”

Trump supporters breached the Capitol building and clashed with law enforcement before disrupting Congress’ tallying of the Electoral College votes. Trump has repeatedly told his supporters that the November election was stolen from him, even though that is not true.



Trump has faced mounting criticism from Republican lawmakers to do more to condemn the violence being perpetrated in his name. Hours after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building and violently clashed with police, President Donald Trump told supporters to "go home" so that there can be peace.

In a video message shared on his Twitter account, Trump begins by again sharing baseless claims that the election was "stolen" from him and that he won in a landslide.

The president then pivots to telling his supporters that "we have to have peace, we have to have law and order, we have to respect our great people in law and order. We don't want anybody hurt."

Trump at a rally earlier in the day encouraged his supporters to head to the Capitol.

"There's never been a time like this where such a thing happened where they could take it away from all of us -- from me, from you, from our country. This was a fraudulent election, but we can't play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So, go home. We love you. You're very special. You've seen what happens. You see the way others are treated that are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel. But go home and go home in peace," Trump said.

Trump's message was flagged by Twitter to dispute the claim of election fraud, but it added a stipulation that the tweet could not be replied to, retweeted or liked "due to a risk of violence." Clicking on that message by Twitter directs people to a longer explanation that there has been no evidence of widespread fraud that could have affected the election, something backed up by former Attorney General William Barr.

Facebook removed the video from its platform.

"This is an emergency situation and we are taking appropriate emergency measures, including removing President Trump's video," Guy Rosen, Facebook's Vice President of Integrity, tweeted. "We removed it because on balance we believe it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence."

Trump previously tweeted to his supporters to “stay peaceful” after they stormed the Capitol.

“Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement,” Trump tweeted Wednesday afternoon, after tear gas was deployed in the locked-down Capitol. “They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!”

Vice President Mike Pence, who was in the Capitol when the building was breached, tweeted that the "violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now."

“We’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women, and we’re probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them,” Trump said during the noontime rally.

Trump's supporters violently clashed with law enforcement Wednesday, sending the U.S. Capitol into chaos, locking the building down and halting the vote to certify Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

Dozens of people breached security perimeters at the Capitol and lawmakers inside the House chamber were told to put on gas masks as tear gas was fired in the Rotunda.

"I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!"

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted that the National Guard, along with other federal protective services, would be headed to the Capitol.

"We reiterate President Trump’s call against violence and to remain peaceful," McEnany tweeted.

Pressure had been mounting on Trump to condemn supporters who are violently clashing with law enforcement on Capitol Hill.

Among those urging Trump to act: his former communications director, Alyssa Farah, who tweeted that Trump should “Condemn this now.”

She says, “you are the only one they will listen to. For our country!”

His former chief of staff Mick Mulvaney tweeted: “The President’s tweet is not enough. He can stop this now and needs to do exactly that. Tell these folks to go home.”

His lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, also addressed Trump supporters in a tweet, calling them the “patriots challenging the fraudulent election” and telling them that ”POTUS wants you to EXPRESS YOUR OPINION PEACEFULLY.”

"Peaceful protest is the right of every American but this attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Pence tweeted.

Both chambers abruptly went into recess. The District of Columbia's Mayor, Muriel Bowser, issued a curfew for 6 p.m.

The skirmishes occurred outside in the very spot where president-elect Biden will be inaugurated in just two weeks.

Protesters tore down metal barricades at the bottom of the Capitol’s steps and were met by officers in riot gear. Some tried to push past the officers who held shields and officers could be seen firing pepper spray into the crowd to keep them back. Some in the crowd were shouting “traitors” as officers tried to keep them back.

A suspicious package was also reported in the area, Capitol Police said.

The skirmishes came just shortly after Trump addressed thousands of his supporters, riling up the crowd with his baseless claims of election fraud at a rally near the White House on Wednesday ahead of Congress' vote.