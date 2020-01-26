Turkish leader slams 'propaganda' as earthquake deaths rise to 29

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is warning against repeating 'negative' comments about Turkey being ill-prepared for quakes.

ANKARA, Turkey — Officials say the death toll from a strong earthquake that rocked eastern Turkey is up to 29 as rescue teams continue searching the rubble of collapsed buildings for survivors.

The country's health minister said Saturday that more than 1,200 people were injured in the Friday night quake centered near the town of Sivrice.

Various earthquake monitoring centers gave magnitudes ranging from 6.5 to 6.8. for the earthquake. Turkey's emergency preparedness agency says it was followed by 398 aftershocks.