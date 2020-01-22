President Trump plans to attend March for Life rally

Trump was also the first sitting president to make a live address to the March for Life, when he spoke to the crowd in 2018 via satellite from the White House.

President Donald Trump is set to become the first president in history to attend the March for Life in Washington, D.C.

The White House and the pro-life organization made the announcement on Wednesday, after the president tweeted that he would be seeing everyone Friday.

The group describes the March for Life rally as "the world's largest pro-life event."

In 2018, Trump became the first sitting president to make a live address to the march, when he spoke via satellite from the White House Rose Garden. Previous presidents, including Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush, made addresses with phone calls or recorded messages.

Vice President Mike Pence and the second lady made a surprise appearance in 2019 and introduced a pre-recorded video featuring Trump.

But this year, Trump will be attending in person and addressing the crowd.