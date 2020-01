Trump to speak at March for Life Friday

His attendance at the anti-abortion rally is Trump's latest nod to white evangelical voters who have proven to be among his most loyal backers.

As he heads into the 2020 election, Donald Trump will become the first sitting president to address the March for Life when he takes the stage Friday at the annual anti-abortion gathering in the nation's capital.

The move is Trump's latest nod to the white evangelical voters who have proven to be among his most loyal backers. And it makes clear that, as he tries to stitch together a winning reelection coalition, Trump is counting on the support of his base of conservative activists to help bring him across the finish line.

The March for Life organization describes the March for Life rally as "the world's largest pro-life event."

In 2018, Trump became the first sitting president to make a live address to the march, when he spoke via satellite from the White House Rose Garden. Previous presidents, including Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush, made addresses with phone calls or recorded messages.

Vice President Mike Pence and the second lady made a surprise appearance in 2019 and introduced a pre-recorded video featuring Trump.

But this year, Trump will be attending in person and addressing the crowd.