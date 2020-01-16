Oklahoma senators file bill to create ‘Make America Great Again’ license plates

An image of the license plate featuring Trump's campaign slogan 'MAGA' shows a service member saluting in the background.

Two Oklahoma state senators have filed a bill to create new license plates with President Trump’s campaign slogan on them.

According to Sen. Nathan Dahm’s Facebook page, he and fellow-Republican Sen. Marty Quinn filed the bill to create license plates that read “Make America Great Again” and “Keep America Great!”

The MAGA license plate shows a service member saluting in the background.

Dahm says the proceeds would go to two veterans groups in Oklahoma: Folds of Honor and Warriors for Freedom Foundation.