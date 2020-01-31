Trump trial witness vote expected Friday remains too close to call

At least one Republican said she would vote for witnesses and another was indicating the same, but two more are needed.

A vote on witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is expected Friday and indications were starting to come out on Thursday of which Republicans might join Democrats in voting yes. But some are holding their cards close.

Republicans have a 53-47 majority. If all Democrats and independents vote in favor of summoning witnesses and documents, they will need at least four Republicans to come over as well. The four people were most closely watching were Sens. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, who is retiring; Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who faces a tough re-election fight in November; Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska; and Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, who was just voted into the Senate in 2018.

Collins released a statement Thursday saying she will vote in favor of witnesses.



“If this motion passes, I believe that the most sensible way to proceed would be for the House Managers and the President’s attorneys to attempt to agree on a limited and equal number of witnesses for each side. If they can’t agree, then the Senate could choose the number of witnesses," Collins said.



Multiple reports indicate that Romney was also likely to vote yes on witnesses.

Alexander said he would vote against it.

"The Constitution does not give the Senate the power to remove the president from office and ban him from this year’s ballot simply for actions that are inappropriate," Alexander wrote in a statement.

Murkowski reportedly said she would have to sleep on it. But during proceedings Thursday, she drew a reaction when she asked simply: "Why should this body not call Ambassador Bolton?"

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida also said he would not decide until Friday.

If there is a 50-50 tie, Chief Justice John Roberts, presiding over the chamber and fielding senators' questions for the trial, could break it, but that seems unlikely.

If no witnesses or documents are subpoenaed, a final vote on whether to find Trump guilty of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress could come Friday, bringing the trial to an end. A vote in favor could extend the trial for an unknown period of time as Democrats press to hear testimony from former national security adviser John Bolton and others.

A vote against would also give Trump something to publicly celebrate during his State of the Union address next Tuesday.

A Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday found 75% of Americans wanted witnesses to be called. Several recent polls have hovered around 70% in favor of witnesses.

Trump was impeached by House last month on charges that he abused his power like no other president, jeopardizing Ukraine and U.S.-Ukraine relations. Democrats say Trump asked he vulnerable ally to investigate Joe Biden and debunked theories of 2016 election interference, temporarily halting American security aid to the country as it battled Russia at its border. The second article of impeachment says Trump then obstructed the House probe in a way that threatened the nation's three-branch system of checks and balances.

Thursday's testimony included soaring pleas to the senators-as-jurors who will decide Trump's fate, to either stop a president who Democrats say has tried to cheat in the upcoming election and will again, or to shut down impeachment proceedings that Republicans insist were never more than a partisan attack.

“Let’s give the country a trial they can be proud of,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, the lead prosecutor for House Democrats. Americans, he said, know what it takes for a fair trial. He offered to take just one week for depositions of new witnesses, sparking new discussions.

Trump attorney Eric Herschmann declared the Democrats are only prosecuting the president because they can't beat him in 2020.

“We trust the American people to decide who should be our president,” Herschmann said. “Enough is Enough. Stop all of this.”

McConnell was toiling to keep Friday's vote on schedule even as the trial was unearthing fresh evidence from Bolton's new book and raising alarms among Democrats and some Republicans about a Trump attorney’s controversial defense.

In a day-after tweet, Trump attorney Alan Dershowitz, complained about the portrayal of his Wednesday night testimony when he said a president is essentially immune from impeachment if he believes his actions to be in the “national interest.”

That idea frustrated some inside the White House, who felt Dershowitz's claim was unnecessary and inflammatory — irking senators with a controversial claim of vast executive powers. But those officials left it to Dershowitz to back away, wary that any public White House retreat would be viewed poorly by the president.

“I said nothing like that,” the retired professor tweeted Thursday.

His words Wednesday night: "Every public official that I know believes that his election is in the public interest. And if a president does something which he believes will help him get elected is in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment."

Asked about it as one of the first questions Thursday, Democrat Schiff, said, "Have we learned nothing in the last half century?”

Schiff drew on the lessons of the Nixon era to warn of a “normalization of lawlessness” in the Trump presidency.

“That argument - if the president says it it can’t be illegal - failed when Richard Nixon was forced to resign," Schiff told the senators. “But that argument may succeed here, now.”

“This is not a banana republic,” said Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., rejecting the White House counsel's suggestion there was nothing wrong with seeking foreign election interference.

The president has argued repeatedly that his dealings with Ukraine have been “perfect.”

The chief justice did exercise authority Thursday with a stunning rebuttal to a question posed by Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky designed to expose those familiar with the still anonymous whistleblower whose complaint about Trump's phone call with Ukraine's new president led to the impeachment inquiry.

Roberts had communicated through his staff to McConnell’s office that he did not want to read the whistleblower’s name, according to a Republican unauthorized to discuss the private conversation and granted anonymity.

“The presiding officer declines to read the question as submitted," he said.

Senators have dispatched with more than 100 queries over two days. The questions came from the parties' leaders, the senators running for the Democratic nomination against Trump and even bipartisan coalitions from both sides of the aisle.

Trump's team says the House's 28,000-page case against the president and the 17 witnesses — current and former national security officials, ambassadors and others who testified in the House proceedings — are sufficient.

Instead, Trump's lawyers focused some of their time Thursday refloating allegations against Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, who served on the board of a gas company in Ukraine while his father was vice president.

Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., responding to one question said the Bidens have little to tell the Senate about Trump's efforts to “shake down” Ukraine for his own campaign.

Democrats argued Bolton's forthcoming book cannot be ignored. It contends he personally heard Trump say he wanted military aid withheld from Ukraine until it agreed to investigate the Bidens — the abuse of power charge that is the first article of impeachment. Trump denies saying such a thing.

The White House has blocked its officials from testifying in the proceedings and objected in a letter to Bolton's attorney to “significant amounts of classified information" in the manuscript, including at the top secret level. Bolton resigned last September — Trump says he was fired — and he and his attorney have insisted the book does not contain any classified information.

