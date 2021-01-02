Tony Bennett has played his last concert, family says

Tony Bennett performed two sold-out shows last week with Lady Gaga at Radio City Music Hall. His family now says those were his last concerts anywhere.

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above is from February 2021.

Legendary singer Tony Bennett has performed his last concert, his son and manager said on Thursday.

Bennett, who just turned 95, teamed up with Lady Gaga for two sold-out shows at New York's Radio City Music Hall last week. The concerts were filmed for broadcast at a later date.

The 19-time Grammy-winner was scheduled to perform a few more concerts this fall and winter, but those were officially canceled on Thursday.

His son and manager, Danny, told Variety "there won't be any additional concerts" and explained that this "hard decision" was made on "doctors' orders."

Earlier this year, Bennett’s family revealed that the legendary crooner was diagnosed with dementia in 2016.

"His continued health is the most important part of this, and when we heard the doctors — when Tony’s wife, Susan heard them — she said, ‘Absolutely not.’ He’ll be doing other things, but not those upcoming shows," Danny Bennett, 66, told Variety. He added that it isn't the singing part that they're worried about, but rather that the traveling and concerts are too much for him at the age of 95.

Lady Gaga and Bennett previously collaborated on the song “The Lady Is a Tramp” for Bennett’s 2011 “Duets II” album. Their collaborative album “Cheek to Cheek” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Album charts and earned them a Grammy for “Best Traditional Pop Vocal.” It has yet to be announced where and when the recording of their Radio City Music Hall shows will air.