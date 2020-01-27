'Tonight is for Kobe' | Grammys begin with emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant

Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men had everyone in tears right at the start of the Grammys with their tribute to Kobe Bryant.

LOS ANGELES — “Tonight is for Kobe.”

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards have opened with an emotional tribute to Kobe Byrant. Lizzo made the declaration before opening the show performing a medley of her hits.

Shortly after, host Alicia Keys acknowledged they're "literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built." She was then joined onstage by Boyz II Men for a touching performance of their song "It's so hard to say goodbye to yesterday."

"It's the most healing thing in the world," Keys explained.

The show started hours after the NBA great was killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California.

The awards show Sunday night honoring the best in music over the year is at the Staples Center in Los Angles, where the Lakers legend played his home games throughout entire duration of his 20-season career.