Tom Brokaw to retire from NBC News after 55 years

Tom Brokaw has been with NBC News for more than half a century and was the anchor of "Nightly News" from 1982 to 2004.

WASHINGTON — Legendary journalist Tom Brokaw will retire from NBC News after 55 years with the network.

He made the announcement in a statement on Friday.

“During one of the most complex and consequential eras in American history, a new generation of NBC News journalists, producers and technicians is providing America with timely, insightful and critically important information, 24/7. I could not be more proud of them,” Brokaw said.

Brokaw, 80, spent his entire journalism career with NBC News and was the anchor of "NBC Nightly News with Tom Brokaw" from 1982 to 2004. Since then, he has been a senior correspondent for the network.

He is also the only journalist to have anchored all three of NBC's flagship news programs: TODAY, Nightly News and Meet the Press.

In 2014, President Barack Obama awarded Brokaw the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian award.