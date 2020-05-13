200 goats run wild in California neighborhood, creating reminiscent scene to Boise 2018 viral goat escape

A resident of San Jose, California shared photos of 200 goats wreaking havoc on his street.

It was an odd sight for some neighbors in east San Jose, California when about 200 goats started roaming around in the middle of the street on Tuesday.

The goats clearly did not want to stay home, regardless of coronavirus stay-at-home orders in the state.

The bizarre scene was caught on camera by Zach Roelands. His video went viral on Twitter and as of Wednesday morning, it has more than 800,000 views and 20,000 likes.

His caption read, "I’m dead. When I got back from the store all the goats had broken through the fence and were recking havoc on our street."

He added: "This is the craziest thing to happen all quarantine."

The escaped goats looked eerily familiar to the goat invasion in Boise back in 2018, when 118 baby and adult goats escaped from enclosure and took a walking tour of a West Boise neighborhood.

Ben Dunn said he found out about the goat invasion when his mother rousted him from his bed

My mom was shaking me up like crazy, and she was like 'Ben, come outside!' and I was like 'what, what?'" he said. "I looked out, and I was like, 'oh dang.'"

The goats were the property of local company We Rent Goats, which dispatches the herds to clear weeds and suppress plant growth on public and private land. This explains why the goats were caught snacking on resident's lawns and bushes.

According to residents, the (human) children didn't seem to mind the unexpected visitors, as they were mostly nice and social with the residents.