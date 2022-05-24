2 dead, several hospitalized after 'active shooter' at Texas elementary school

At least two hospitals were treating patients after the lockdown, but the nature of their injuries wasn't immediately clear.

Example video title will go here for this video

UVALDE, Texas — At least two hospitals were treating patients Tuesday after an active shooter situation was reported at a Texas elementary school. One hospital said two patients had died.

The nature and severity of those injuries wasn't immediately known, but the shooter was in custody shortly after 1 p.m., the Uvalde Police Department said.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District had said an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School, which has an enrollment of just under 600 students.

Uvalde Memorial Hospital said in a Facebook post that it received 13 children via ambulance or buses for treatment. It added that two people who arrived at the hospital were dead. No further details, including the victims' ages, were available.

At least two victims, a 66-year-old adult and a child, also were taken to a San Antonio hospital, KENS confirmed. University Health officials said the 66-year-old woman is in critical condition. The child's condition is unknown as of Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier, the district said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.

A Uvalde Police Department dispatcher said the scene was still active and that no other information was immediately available.

School and city officials did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

The district said that the city's civic center will be used as a reunification center and that parents will be able to pick up their children there once everyone is accounted for.

Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.