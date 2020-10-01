Mexico authorities say at least two people have been killed at an elementary school in northern Mexico.

Gov. Miguel Angel Riquelme says an 11-year-old sixth-grade student arrived at the Colegio Cervantes in Torreon, Coahuila on Friday morning. The student asked his teacher to use the bathroom and later emerged shooting with two guns.

Riquelme says the student killed his teacher and himself and wounded six others at the private school. The governor says the student had not displayed behavioral problems before, but investigators were looking at a particular video game that he played.