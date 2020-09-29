Target plans Deal Days to rival Prime Day, Black Friday deals all November

Target is the latest major retailer to announce how it plans to compete with Amazon Prime Day on Oct. 13 and 14.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Target has announced its plans for this year's unique holiday shopping season, starting with a online event coinciding with Amazon's Prime Day.

Target Deal Days on Oct. 13 and 14 will feature "digital deals on hundreds of thousands of items, more than double last year" the company said in a statement. It added that nearly all of the deals are available through the Minneapolis-based company's contactless Drive Up and Order Pickup or same-day delivery with Shipt.

Amazon announced Monday that Prime Day will be held over the same two days in October, after the coronavirus pandemic forced it to postpone the annual sales event from July. Following Amazon's announcement, Walmart also announced it would be hosting a major shopping event during the same week.

"This year, in a holiday season unlike any other, we know it's more important than ever for our guests to get great deals in a convenient and safe shopping environment," said Target's Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer Christina Hennington.

Target also announced Tuesday that it's planning to offer Black Friday deals throughout the entire month of November. Home Depot and Walmart also recently announced similar plans this year to move away from Black Friday being just a one-day-only shopping event, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For the first time, Target said it's also extending its "Price Match Guarantee" beyond 14 days, the company said. Starting Nov. 1 through Dec. 24, customers can request a price adjustment for any item advertised as a "Black Friday deal" if it is offered for a lower price at Target or Target.com.