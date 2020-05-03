x
Sweeping Senate vote sends Trump $8.3B bill to fight virus

Thursday's sweeping vote sends the bill to the White House for President Donald Trump's signature.

The Senate has passed an $8.3 billion measure to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak in hopes of reassuring a fearful public and accelerating the government's response.

The money would pay for a multifaceted attack on a virus that is spreading more widely every day, sending financial markets spiraling, disrupting travel and potentially threatening the U.S. economy's decade-long expansion.

Thursday's sweeping vote sends the bill to the White House for President Donald Trump's signature. The plan would more than triple the $2.5 billion amount outlined by the White House 10 days ago. 

Credit: AP
Vice President Mike Pence, center, joined at left by Dr. Deborah Birx, the coronavirus response coordinator, arrives at the Capitol to brief House members on the COVID-19 outbreak, in Washington, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Congressional negotiators have reached agreement on an $8.3 billion bill to fund the government's response to the public health emergency. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)