Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer retiring, reports say

Breyer was nominated by Bill Clinton 27 years ago, and has served as one of the liberal voices on the court ever since.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring from the high court at the end of the current term, according to multiple media reports.

The news was first reported Wednesday by NBC News. The Associated Press, NPR and CNN also confirmed the retirement, citing sources close to the court.

Breyer, one of the three liberal justices remaining on the court, had been dodging questions about retirement since President Joe Biden was sworn into office last January.

But his decision to retire in 2022 gives Democrats an advantage because they could lose control of one or both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections in November.

The White House did not confirm reports of Breyer's retirement Wednesday.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tweeted shortly after the news broke saying the announcement was Breyers to make.

"It has always been the decision of any Supreme Court Justice if and when they decide to retire, and how they want to announce it, and that remains the case today. We have no additional details or information to share," she said.

Breyer's retirement and ensuing replacement by a Biden-picked nominee wouldn't alter the ideological balance of the court, but Supreme Court nominations are sufficiently rare that they always result in a pitched battle in politically polarized times.

Because of the 6-3 conservative majority in the Supreme Court, Democrats and liberal activists worried that if the 83-year-old were to die or be forced to retire at a time when Democrats did not control the Senate, a Republican majority would block the appointment of his successor until a Republican president was sworn in.

Democrats currently control the Senate with a 50-50 split and Vice President Kamala Harris serving as the tiebreaker.

Breyer and Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg resisted calls to step down the last time Democrats controlled Congress and the White House, when Barack Obama was president. Ginsburg died less than two months before Biden's election, and then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pushed through the appointment of her successor, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, in record time before Biden was sworn in.

Before that, in 2016, McConnell prevented President Barack Obama from filling a Supreme Court vacancy and kept Antonin Scalia's seat open awaiting the outcome of that year's presidential election, which was won by Donald Trump more than eight months after Scalia's death.

Breyer has served on the court since 1994, when he was nominated by President Bill Clinton to replace retiring justice Harry Blackmun.

A former Harvard professor and aide to Sen. Edward Kennedy in the 1970s, Breyer has been among the leading Supreme Court voices cautioning against viewing the justices as politicians in robes.

Speaking to a Harvard audience in April, Breyer said that "it is wrong to think of the Court as another political institution” and urged supporters of expanding the court to think long and hard about what that would do to the institution.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Breyer has spent much of his time at his home in Cambridge, Massachusetts, making a steady stream of public appearances via Zoom.

It is not yet known exactly whom Biden will nominate to replace Breyer, but Biden had promised to name a Black woman to the Supreme Court if a vacancy opened.