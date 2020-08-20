Nearly 53,000 Super Soakers sold at Target recalled over lead concerns

Hasbro is recalling two types of Super Soakers that were sold at Target because a sticker on the products exceeds federal lead levels.

Two types of water guns sold exclusively Target are being recalled over concerns surrounding lead content.

According to the recall, the ink on a sticker on the Hasbro Super Soaker XP 20 and Super Soaker XP 30 contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warned that lead is toxic if ingested by young children.

About 52,900 Super Soakers are being recalled. The recall involves the Super Soaker XP20 (E6286), which is green and orange, and the XP 30 (E6289) which is orange and. “Nerf Super Soaker” and the model number are printed on the sticker on the side of the water blaster.

The products were sold exclusively at Target from March 2020 to July 2020.