Who qualifies (and who doesn't) for student loan forgiveness

Biden shared some details about his long-awaited student loan forgiveness plan.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced a long-awaited plan to forgive some federal student debt Wednesday -- but not everyone qualifies.

Biden shared some basics in a Wednesday morning Twitter post, and the White House shared additional details in a press release. Here's what we know about who does and doesn't qualify for student loan forgiveness.

Am I eligible for student loan debt forgiveness?

First of all, only those who make under $125,000 a year are eligible -- $250,000 for married couples.

Those who are under that income cutoff can get $10,000 in debt forgiveness.

Some borrowers will get double the $10,000 forgiveness: Pell Grant recipients. These federal grants are awarded to undergraduate students with "exceptional financial need" and are based on FAFSA information, school cost and other factors.

Biden's initial announcement didn't share details on any other deciding factors besides income, but more details should be available this afternoon.

People who borrowed through most federal student loan programs are likely to be eligible, while private loans probably won't be included. The debt forgiveness is expected to apply only to those currently holding student debt.

How to apply for student loan forgiveness

The White House said nearly 8 million borrowers may be eligible to receive relief automatically because their relevant income info is already available to the Department of Education.

According to Wednesday's announcement, the Department of Education will set up a "simple application process for borrowers to claim relief," which will be ready no later than Dec. 31.

What about federal student loan payments?

First of all, the pause on federal student loan repayment will be extended "one final time" through the end of December with borrowers resuming payment in January, according to Biden's announcement.

The Biden administration is also proposing a rule to create a new income-driven repayment plan. First, this plan would cap undergraduate loan payments at 5% of a borrower's monthly income. It said this is "half of the rate" borrowers usually pay and will lower the average annual student loan payment by more than $1,000.

This plan would also forgive loan balances after 10 years of payments (instead of 20) for borrowers with balances of $12,000 or less.

Finally, the Biden administration says this plan would cover unpaid monthly interest "so that unlike other existing income-driven repayment plans, no borrower's loan balance will grow as long as they make their monthly payments— even when that monthly payment is $0 because their income is low."

What's next?

Negotiations on student loan forgiveness have stretched on for months, with some Democrats calling on the president to do more and Republicans opposing mass debt cancellation efforts. Lawsuits over the plan are possible and could affect its timeline.

The big picture

More than 43 million Americans owe a combined $1.6 trillion in student debt held by the federal government, according to recent data from the Education Department.

The Education Data Initiative says out of all student borrowers, almost a third have $10,000 or less in federal student loans. Canceling $10,000 could settle those borrowers' accounts and significantly reduce balances for others — nearly 75% of student borrowers owe $40,000 or less.

According to the Federal Reserve, borrowers with heavier debt generally have more education. However, likely due to higher earning potential, these borrowers were less likely to behind on their loan payments. The Fed says as of 2021, just over half of all Americans who'd ever taken on debt for their education had completely paid it off.

Other student loan debt forgiveness efforts

Previously, the Biden administration took a more targeted approach to debt cancellation and focused on students who were 'misled' by for-profit colleges. The latest such action canceled $3.9 billion in federal student debt for 208,000 borrowers who went to the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute.

The Education Department also recently canceled its recognition of an accrediting agency that oversees mostly for-profit colleges like ITT Tech and Corinthian Colleges, the subject of another targeted student debt cancellation.