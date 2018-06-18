A strong earthquake shook the city of Osaka in western Japan on Monday morning, causing scattered damage including broken glass and partial building collapses. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The quake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 struck around 8 a.m. about 10 kilometers (6 miles) underground, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The strongest shaking was in an area north of Osaka city, the agency said.

The Japanese government had not received reports of major damage as of 8:30 a.m., spokesman Yoshihide Suga told reporters. Television images showed goods scattered on the floor of shops and building debris in streets.

The morning commute was disrupted as train and subway service in the Osaka area including the bullet train were suspended to check for damage to equipment.

