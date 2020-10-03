Stocks surge on Wall Street following worst day since 2008

Futures point to an open of more than 1,000 points. President Trump announced efforts to ease concern over the coronavirus' economic impact.

Stocks, Treasury yields and oil are clawing back some of the plunge they took a day before, when the S&P 500 had its worst drop in more than a decade.

The Dow rose 517 points, or 2.2% to 24,368. The Nasdaq composite was up 2.9%. The S&P 500 is up 2.5% after paring bigger morning gains.

Overseas markets were also higher. The price of oil also bounced back 8% after cratering a day earlier as an oil price war broke out between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Energy stocks did especially well following steep falls a day earlier. Feeling less fearful, investors pulled money out of ultra-safe U.S. government bonds. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 0.65%.

Investors are welcoming the turnaround, but they are not expecting this to be the end of the market's huge swings. They want to see the number of infections from the new coronavirus slow down, and they also want a big, coordinated response from governments and central banks around the world.

President Donald Trump says he’ll ask Congress for tax relief and other quick measures.

All three major New York indices lost between 7% and 8% of their value Monday. Within the first five minutes of trading, the markets hit a "circuit breaker" -- pausing trading for 15 minutes after plummeting more than 7%.