Stocks fall on Wall Street, head for worst week since 2008

The three major Wall Street indices are now in correction territory after a continued sell-off.

Stocks fell on Wall Street, shaving another 2.6% off the Dow Jones industrials and putting the market on track for its worst week since October 2008.

As of 1:00 p.m. ET Friday, the S&P 500 index fell 52 points, or 1.78%, to 2,925 and is down 12% since hitting a record high just 10 days ago. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 681 points, or 2.6%, to 25,085. The Nasdaq fell 93.8 points, or 1.1%, to 8,472.

The weeklong rout in markets is being driven by fears that the spreading coronavirus will derail the global economy.

The falling numbers come a day after the Dow Jones lost 1,190.95 points -- the second thousand-point drop this week.

All three indices on Friday entered what is called "correction" -- meaning they are down 10% or more from their recent highs. While that big a drop is scary, corrections are fairly regular occurrences. Some traders even see them as healthy, helping to eliminate froth that may have built up after a long run higher. But fear is high this correction may worsen into a bear market -- a drop of 20%.

Asian markets continued their freefall Friday. Tokyo's benchmark fell by 4% and Shanghai, Seoul and Sydney all fell by about 3%.

The deepening global rout is fueled by fears the spreading virus that emerged in China in December will derail global trade and other industries. Investors had appeared confident governments were bringing the outbreak under control, but forecasters warned such optimism likely was premature.