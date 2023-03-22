Statements from public officials on East High School shooting

DENVER — Two staff members at a Denver school were in the hospital after a 17-year-old opened fire at them on Wednesday morning.
The Denver Police Department (DPD) was called to East High School for two people that had been shot. Police said a student shot the staff member in an office area--- away from students.
Denver Public School Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero, DPD Chief Ron Thomas, and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock responded to the school to address the public.
"I'm deeply sorry that we're here," said DPS Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero. "I really really feel that we shouldn't be here, but here we are."
As more news comes out about the investigation, Colorado public officials are voicing their opinions on the situation.
Below is a list of statements from public officials:
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock:
Colorado Governor Jared Polis:
U.S. Senator for Colorado, Michael Bennet:
Boulder Valley School District:
U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette:
“We can’t continue to live like this. We have to do more to protect our schools and community from gun violence. As a society, we have to find a way to come together to prevent these tragedies from occurring and curb the scourge of gun violence that’s devastating our communities. And we have to do it now. Enough is enough.”
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser:
