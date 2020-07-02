Touching Starbucks ad shows impact of names for transgender people

A Starbucks ad airing in the U.K. features a transgender teen and shows just how important a name can be.

Starbucks has a new commercial airing in the United Kingdom that's pulling heartstrings and gaining attention online.

The ad is being praised for bringing awareness to the hardships transgender people face every day.

The company said the idea behind the campaign was driven by their mission to "inspire and nurture the human spirit; one person, one cup and one neighborhood at a time."

In the commercial, a transgender teen named James is seen going through his daily routine, but he keeps being referred to as "Jemma," his former name. A package is delivered to his house and the mailman says, "Jemma Miller." His doctor's office, school ID, and someone over the phone all use his dead name, the one he had been given at birth.

The spot then shows him at Starbucks. When the barista asks for his name he says "James," with a smile.

"At Starbucks, writing your name on a cup and calling it out is a symbol of our warm welcome," reads the caption on the ad's YouTube video. It was posted on Feb. 2 and it already has over 430,000 views. On Twitter, it has more than 6 million views.

There's mixed reaction surrounding the ad. Many people and organizations have praised the company for the heartwarming spot.

However, a BuzzFeed article is also gaining attention after reporting that transgender Starbucks employees feel they've been let down by the company and it hasn't been sensitive to its own employees and their identities.