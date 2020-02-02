Spring to arrive early, says Punxsutawney Phil

Groundhog Day, which happens every year, is connected to German legend that says if a furry rodent cast its shadow on Feb. 2, winter will continue.

Punxsutawney Phil has declared that Spring will be early, "it's a certainty" he says. The top hat-wearing inner circle revealed Sunday that the groundhog's prediction which is his 134th "prognostication" has been given.

As the crowd chanted "Phil!" in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, the animal was lifted into the air before what is called the assembly, as he prepared to make his prediction. Then it was announced. Spring will come early this year.

