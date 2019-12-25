Allee Willis, a songwriter whose work included the Broadway musical "The Color Purple" as well as the theme song from the TV show “Friends” and Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September,” has died. She was 72.

Her publicist told The New York Times the cause of death was a cardiac event.

Willis was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2018.

She won a Grammy in 1985 for her contributions to the score for the "Beverly Hills Cop" soundtrack, and had been nominated for Tony and Emmy awards. Willis grew up in Detroit on the sounds of Motown.

The "Friends" theme, "I'll Be There For You," was performed by The Rembrandts.

