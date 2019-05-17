Cheerio! If you have some royally good digital and social media chops, the British royal family is looking to hire you. Instead of waiting for news on royal babies, you could be the first to tell the world about it.

The Royal Household website has posted a job opening for a Digital Communications Officer "to maintain The Queen's presence in the public eye and on the world stage." No pressure, but the first line of the job description reads, "It's knowing your content will be viewed by millions."

"The reaction to our work is always high-profile, and so reputation and impact will be at the forefront of all you do. And having your work shared around the world will be the biggest reward," it also says.

You need more than mad Twitter and Snapchat skills. The royals are looking for someone with previous experience managing websites. You'll also need good photography and video production skills, plus have experience producing live social media content. Don't worry -- you'll be working with a team.

The job pays 30,000 pounds, depending on experience. That's about $38,363 U.S. Payscale.com reports that's almost $7,000 below the average salary in London.

It's 37 1/2 hours per week and the job site is Buckingham Palace. Perks include 15% employer pension contribution, more than a month of leave per year plus holidays, and free lunch.

Applications are being accepted through May 26.