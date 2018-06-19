In what is likely the largest fundraiser ever on Facebook, a Silicon Valley couple has drummed up millions from tens of thousands of people to reunite immigrant parents with their children.

As of Monday night, 80,000 plus people had contributed more than $3.3 million to a Facebook fundraiser set up three days ago by Charlotte and Dave Willner, closing in on a $3.75 million target. At one point, the couple estimated they were raising as much as $2,000 a minute.

All of the money from the Facebook campaign, "Reunite an immigrant parent with their child," benefits RAICES, a Texas nonprofit that provides free legal services to immigrants and refugees. Facebook, which launched fundraisers in 2017, waived fees last fall for nonprofit fundraisers.

RAICES could not be immediately reached for comment.

"Regardless of political party, so many of us are distraught over children being separated from their parents at the border," the Willners said in a statement provided by Facebook. "We can’t all be on the frontlines to help these families, but by supporting RAICES, we’re able to do something that just takes less than a minute, and collectively have an impact.”

The Willners were early Facebook employees who now work at Pinterest and Airbnb. Overwhelmed by reports that nearly 2,000 children had been separated by their parents, Willner set up the fundraiser Saturday morning. The initial goal was to raise $1,500 to cover the bond fees for one parent so they could retrieve their child from government custody while waiting for court. But then the fundraiser went viral and private donors began matching funds raised.

Charlotte Willner told the San Jose Mercury News: "When we look at the faces of these children, we can’t help but see our own children’s faces."

Late last week, the Department of Homeland Security announced that nearly 2,000 children had been separated from their parents in a six-week period as part of its "zero tolerance" policy. The Trump administration is cracking down on adult immigrants who cross the border illegally by criminally prosecuting them. Children can't be held in criminal detention, so they are being separated from their parents.

A 7-minute tape obtained by ProPublica, in which children separated from their parents and held at a detention center wail and call for "Mami" or "Papi" fueled the public outcryMonday.

Former first lady Barbara Bush and America's other first ladies, current and former, joined that outcry.

"Mrs. Trump hates to see children separated from their families and hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform," Melania Trump's communications director, Stephanie Grisham, told CNN Sunday. "She believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart."

Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen defended the Trump administration's policyMonday. "We have to do our job. We will not apologize for doing our job," she said. "This administration has a simple message — If you cross the border illegally, we will prosecute you."

Some of the comments on the Facebook fundraiser have been supportive of the policy.

"Perhaps it's time for the parents of these innocent children (to) do the right thing by not putting themselves in this situation," wrote one person.

With the nation so polarized, Willner says she's reassured by the flood of donations from all corners of the country.

"People are wondering, where does this stop?" Willner said. "Where do we find our commonness again. One place we find it is here."

PHOTOS: Border Patrol Agents detain migrant families near US-Mexico border A two-year-old Honduran stands with her mother after being detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) 01 / 14 A two-year-old Honduran stands with her mother after being detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) 01 / 14

© 2018 USATODAY.COM