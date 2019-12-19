One person is dead and two others were hurt after a reported shooting at an apartment complex for seniors and people with disabilities in Westerly, Rhode Island, authorities confirmed.

Rhode Island State Police Supt. Col. James M. Manni confirmed to local news outlets that one person had died from the shooting in Westerly.

Authorities earlier told the Providence Journal the reported shooting happened at Babcock Village, a federally subsidized senior housing complex.

The extent of the injuries of the other two shooting victims is unclear. A suspect was not in custody, as of 12:40 p.m. Eastern, Col. Manni told reporters.

All public schools in the city were locked down for about an hour, according to the district's Facebook page.

Westerly is a beach community located in southwestern Rhode Island near the border with Connecticut.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.