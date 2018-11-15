The body of Ventura County Sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus arrived 11 a.m. Thursday at the Calvary Community Church in Westlake Village.
The lawman was killed when responding to a mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks last week. The public service for the Moorpark resident and 29-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office was scheduled to start at noon.
As Helus' family and closest friends escorted his casket into the church, hundreds of officers from Ventura County law enforcement agencies and beyond stood at attention and saluted.
Helus was one of 12 people shot to death on Nov. 7 when gunman Ian David Long entered the bar at 99 Rolling Oaks Drive and took aim at those attending college night.
Helus and a California Highway Patrol officer were the first to enter the scene that night and Helus was struck by gunfire multiple times. He later died at Los Robles Regional Medical Center.