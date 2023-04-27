Sexual assault in the military increases slightly, report finds

A new Defense Department report says there were 76 more cases in 2022 than in 2021. That represents a 1% jump.

WASHINGTON — Sexual assault in the military is increasing.

The Department of Defense on Thursday released its annual report on sexual assault in the military.

It shows reports of sexual assault jumped by 1% in 2022 across all branches.

In total, there were 8,942 cases last year. That's 76 more than in 2021.

"To be crystal clear, the department's most senior leaders remain sharply focused on solving this scourge of sexual assault and sexual harassment," said Air Force Brigadier General Pat Ryder, Pentagon Press Secretary, during a news conference at the Pentagon Thursday after the report was released.

The Army saw a 9 % decrease in reports. The Air Force saw the largest increase at 13%. The Navy recorded a 9% increase, and for the Marine Corps the number went up by about 4%,

Defense officials have long argued that an increase in reported assaults is a positive trend because so many people are reluctant to report them, both in the military and in society as a whole.