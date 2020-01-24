×
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

nation-world

At least 6 dead as magnitude 6.8 quake rocks eastern Turkey

The earthquake injured dozens, collapsed buildings, and left several trapped.
Credit: AP
People look at a collapsed building after a 6.8 earthquake struck Elazig city centre in the eastern Turkey, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.

Turkish officials say at least six people have been killed in an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 that shook the country's east, injuring dozens and leaving several trapped. 

The earthquake struck near the town of Sivrice in eastern Elazig province, the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said Friday. 

Officials said three of the victims were killed in Elazig province and three others in nearby Malatya province.  

Other estimates of the quake's power were of 6.5 and 6.7, affecting also Syria, Georgia and Armenia. Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said troops were on standby to assist, if needed.