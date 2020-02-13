Senate moves toward vote restraining Trump on Iran

Eight Republicans sided with Democrats on a procedural vote setting up Senate action

A bipartisan measure limiting President Donald Trump's authority to launch military operations against Iran is moving toward approval in the Senate.

The resolution, authored by Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, asserts that Trump must seek approval from Congress before engaging in further military action against Iran. A final vote is expected Thursday.

Eight Republicans sided with Democrats on a procedural vote setting up Senate action. Supporters say the resolution is not about Trump or even the presidency, but instead is an important reassertion of congressional power to declare war.

“When we stand up for the rule of law — in a world that hungers for more rule of law — and say ‘this decision is fundamental, and we have rules that we are going to follow so we can make a good decision,’ that’s a message of strength,″ Kaine said Wednesday.

Trump has called the vote an attempt to embarrass him. On Twitter, he said it was "very important for our Country's SECURITY that the United States Senate not vote for the Iran War Powers Resolution."