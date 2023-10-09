At least 2 of the school's security employees got involved to stop it, and that's when shots were fired and the guard was hit, Utica Police said.

UTICA, N.Y. — A school security guard breaking up a fight in a parking lot outside a high school football game in central New York was wounded when someone fired gunshots and the guard was hit in the back of the head, Utica police said.

The security guard was hospitalized in critical but stable condition after the shooting Saturday afternoon outside Proctor High School, police said. Utica is about 55 miles east of Syracuse.

Police said the game between Proctor High School and Binghamton High School was in its final moments around 4 p.m. when the fight happened in the parking lot outside the stadium.

At least two of the school's security employees got involved to stop it, and that's when shots were fired and the guard was hit, police said. His name was not released. No one else was injured.

An investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

School officials canceled on-campus activities for Sunday and after-school activities on Monday, and said counseling would be available.

