WASHINGTON — Authorities are not saying what happened during what is being reported as an unspecified incident that happened Monday at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, the Associated Press reports. Police records show that officers were called to the location Monday night.

Palm Beach police have opened "an active criminal investigation" according to the Miami Herald. Michael Ogrodnick, a spokesperson for the police, did not offer further details citing an ongoing investigation Tuesday. Ogrodnick told the press that the Secret Service is leading the investigation and the Palm Beach police department has no further comment on the matter.

According to multiple reports, officers were called at around 7 p.m. to help another law enforcement agency. The Secret Service did not comment further on the incident and a police report was provided, but it had been heavily redacted.

The president and his family left Mar-a-Lago on Sunday after two weeks at the Florida resort for a winter break, according to the Associated Press. President Trump is now back in Washington, D.C.

The Miami Herald points out that Mar-a-Lago has been breached multiple times since President Donald Trump took office, experiencing several high-profile trespassing incidents. The president's South Florida golf resort has been on heightened alert since Trump ordered a military strike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

A 33-year-old business woman from Shanghai managed to access Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in March, after talking her way past Secret Service agents. According to multiple reports, Yujing Zhang was found guilty of making false statements and trespassing on restricted federal grounds. As the Miami Herald reports, another Chinese woman, named Lu Jing, was also arrested in December after allegedly gaining access to the property to reportedly take photos.