Seattle Children’s cuts 135 positions amid economic uncertainty

Seattle Children's is "facing the financial impacts from the pandemic, inflation and economic uncertainty." The layoffs impact 1.5% of Seattle Children's employees.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Seattle Children’s says it is laying off 135 leader roles across the organization, according to a spokesperson for the hospital.

Seattle Children's, with an employee count of 9,600, is "facing the financial impacts from the pandemic, inflation and economic uncertainty,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

As a result, the hospital is cutting 135 positions. It will impact 1.5% of Seattle Children's employees. The management restructures and reduction comes at a time when hospitals across the state say their finances are hurting.

In March, Cassie Sauer, the President and CEO of the Washington State Hospital Association, said her organization surveyed all acute care hospitals in the state to compare year-end financial results from 2022 to 2021.

"The financial losses that our hospitals are experiencing continue to be enormous. Revenues simply are not keeping up with rapidly escalating costs. It is most concerning as these large losses are putting patient care at risk in many communities across the state,” said Sauer during a news conference in March.

According to the Washington State Hospital Association, survey results showed revenue increased 5% year-over-year, but total operating expenses increased by 9%. Net operating losses topped $2 billion last year.

As for Seattle Children’s, the layoffs are happening at a busy hospital. The level 1 pediatric trauma rehabilitation center saw more than 391,000 patient visits last year. Seattle Children’s serves patients from Washington, Alaska, Montana and Idaho. It is the largest region of any children’s hospital in the country.