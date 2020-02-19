Ryan Newman released from the hospital following Daytona 500 crash

An amazing sight! NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is out of the hospital less than 2 days after a horrific Daytona 500 crash.

Less than 48 hours after he was involved in a horrific crash at the end of the Daytona 500, NASCAR driver Ryan Newman has been released from the hospital.

Roush Fenway Racing, Newman's team, shared the exciting update early Wednesday afternoon.

The organization has been updating fans on the veteran driver's recovery and even shared a photo earlier in the day that showed him up and smiling in the hospital.

Newman can be seen in both photos with his two daughters.

Earlier in the day, Roush Fenway said Newman was "fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center. True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends and family while spending time playing with his two daughters."

Krissie Newman shared video of Ryan walking out of the hospital with the caption "Best sight ever!!!." The couple had announced last week that after 16 years of marriage, they had decided to separate.

Roush Fenway's president tweeted that they "owe a debt of gratitude to many people for what transpired over the last few days but a special thanks to the incredible care and attention from the staff at Halifax Health Medical Center."

To even see Newman up and standing was a heartwarming sight for NASCAR fans.

As the drivers raced toward the finish line at Monday's Daytona 500, Newman was involved in a wreck that sent his car airborne, eventually getting ran into by another driver, before crashing down on its roof.

After the race ended, emergency crews worked to quickly remove him from the car and he was immediately taken to the hospital. But for several hours, his condition was unknown.

“First and foremost, our focus remains with Ryan and his family as he continues to recover,” said Roush Fenway president Steve Newmark. “We also want to express our sincere gratitude to all of those who have offered support and taken the time to send their thoughts and prayers to Ryan, his family and everyone at Roush Fenway Racing.”

The team has since updated its roster for this weekend's race at Las Vegas with Ross Chastain filling in for Newman. There is no timetable for Newman's return.