Rush Limbaugh draws bipartisan criticism for Pete Buttigieg remarks

The conservative talk show host says the nation is not ready for an openly gay president.

WASHINGTON — Conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh is drawing bipartisan criticism for saying the country won't elect openly gay Democrat Pete Buttigieg because it's not ready for a president who "loves to kiss his husband on the debate stage."

Limbaugh is a Trump ally and made the remarks Wednesday on his nationally syndicated radio show.

Buttigieg has finished near the top in Democrats' first two presidential contests in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Fellow Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says Buttigieg has honor and courage.