×
Skip Navigation

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

nation-world

Roger Federer fights off defeat 7 times to advance at Australian Open

Even at 38, he's still proving why he's one of the greats.
Credit: AP
Switzerland's Roger Federer reacts after defeating Tennys Sandgren of the U.S. in their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

Roger Federer has overcome seven match points in the Australian Open quarterfinals to turn things around and edge Tennys Sandgren of the United States in five sets.

The 100th-ranked Sandgren had three chances at the biggest victory of his career at 5-4 in the fourth set and another four in the ensuing tiebreaker. But he was unable to convert any of those.

The 38-year-old Federer somehow pulled out that tiebreaker against the man who is 10 years his junior to extend the match and then was better in the fifth.

Federer took a medical timeout for treatment from a trainer in the third set and had an argument with the chair umpire after being penalized for cursing.

RELATED: Serena Williams shocker: Knocked out in 3rd round at Australian Open

RELATED: Coco Gauff beats last year's champion to advance at Australian Open

TEGNA Staff contributed to this report.