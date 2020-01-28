Roger Federer fights off defeat 7 times to advance at Australian Open

Even at 38, he's still proving why he's one of the greats.

Roger Federer has overcome seven match points in the Australian Open quarterfinals to turn things around and edge Tennys Sandgren of the United States in five sets.

The 100th-ranked Sandgren had three chances at the biggest victory of his career at 5-4 in the fourth set and another four in the ensuing tiebreaker. But he was unable to convert any of those.

The 38-year-old Federer somehow pulled out that tiebreaker against the man who is 10 years his junior to extend the match and then was better in the fifth.

Federer took a medical timeout for treatment from a trainer in the third set and had an argument with the chair umpire after being penalized for cursing.