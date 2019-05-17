If Beetlejuice and Daredevil were able to play Batman, why not a former, glittery vampire?

Variety reported Thursday night that Robert Pattinson is in negotiations to play "The Batman" in the franchise's next film slated for June 2021.

While Variety's sources said the former "Twilight" heartthrob is the top choice to play the caped crusader, another report said that might not be the case.

If Pattinson gets the role, he'd be the youngest actor to play Batman on the big screen.

Ben Affleck last played Batman and is passing the torch to the next generation because the movie will reportedly focus on a younger Bruce Wayne.

The current release date for "The Batman" is June 21, 2021.

Robert Pattinson arrives at the 2018 amfAR Inspiration Gala Los Angeles on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Fans online had a lot of thoughts about a potential Robert Pattinson Batman, ranging from excitement to absolute confusion in the possible casting.