It looks like the next "Batman" may be either a "Twilight" star or a member of the "X-Men."

Variety reported Thursday night that Robert Pattinson is in negotiations to play "The Batman" in the franchise's next film slated for June 2021.

While Variety's sources said the former "Twilight" heartthrob is the top choice to play the caped crusader, another report said that might not be the case.

Deadline reported that the short list for "The Batman" involves Pattinson and actor Nicholas Hoult.

Hoult currently stars in "Tolkien" and will appear once again as Hank McCoy/Beast in "Dark Phoenix."

Nicholas Hoult, a cast member in "Tolkien," poses at the premiere of the film at the Regency Village Theatre, Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

If either Pattinson or Hoult get the role, they'd be the youngest actor to play Batman on the big screen.

Ben Affleck last played Batman and is passing the torch to the next generation because the movie will reportedly focus on a younger Bruce Wayne.

The current release date for "The Batman" is June 21, 2021.

Robert Pattinson arrives at the 2018 amfAR Inspiration Gala Los Angeles on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Fans online had a lot of thoughts about a potential Robert Pattinson Batman, ranging from excitement to absolute confusion in the possible casting.