Horse-racing continues to be a sport of surprises.

The focus of the 2019 Preakness Stakes was not the winner War of Will, but instead Bodexpress, who threw Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez just out of the starting gate.

The horse was still able to finish the race and did an extra lap around the Pimlico track. An outrider tried to swoop in at the top of the stretch and corral Bodexpress, but the horse sped up and passed a few competitors near the finish line — and kept going. Technically, Bodexpress gets a did-not-finish.

"He wasn't behaving well," said Velazquez, who added he's fine and would not seek medical attention. "When the doors opened, I was off right from the start and he kind of jumped sideways, and I had my feet out sideways and I lost my balance and went out."

John Velazquez tumbles to the turf after falling off Bodexpress at the starting gate during the 144th Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico race course, Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Baltimore.

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

John Velazquez tumbles to the turf, right, after falling off Bodexpress at the starting gate during the 144th Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico race course, Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Baltimore.

AP Photo/Mike Stewart

War of Will has won the 144th Preakness. Everfast finished second and Owendale took third. Improbable, the 5-2 favorite, finished far back.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.