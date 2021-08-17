Resources available for veterans distressed by Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

The Department of Veterans Affairs has put together a list of resources available now for veterans impacted by what they're seeing happen in Afghanistan.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is reminding veterans that they are not alone and resources are available to help with reactions they may be feeling about the Taliban's swift takeover of Afghanistan.

In a bulletin posted Monday, the VA described how recent developments overseas may be impacting veterans and causing them to question the meaning of their service or whether it was worth the sacrifices they had to make.

"It's normal to feel this way," the VA stated and encouraged veterans to "Talk with your friends and families, reach out to battle buddies, connect with a peer-to-peer network, or sign up for mental health services."

The VA also encouraged veterans to instead focus on the ways their service made a difference and the impact it had on others and themselves.