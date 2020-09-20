Reports: Suspect in custody for allegedly sending ricin-tainted letter to White House

According to reports, the suspect was taken into custody trying to enter the United States from Canada.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A person has been detained for allegedly mailing an envelope to the White House that contained the poison ricin, according to multiple reports.

CNN and NBC News reported Sunday evening that the suspect was taken into custody trying to enter the U.S. from Canada.

A law enforcement official told CNN that the suspect was a woman and she was carrying a gun at the time of her arrest.

The letter was intercepted at a government facility that screens mail addressed to the White House and President Donald Trump, a U.S. official said Saturday to the Associated Press. A preliminary investigation indicated it tested positive for ricin, a poison found naturally in castor beans, the U.S. official said.

The letter appeared to have originated in Canada, according to a statement from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, which said it was assisting the FBI.

In a statement, the FBI said agents were working to investigate “a suspicious letter received at a U.S. government mail facility” and that there is “no known threat to public safety.”

A Navy veteran was arrested in 2018 and confessed to sending envelopes to Trump and members of his administration that contained the substance from which ricin is derived.

In 2014, a Mississippi man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after sending letters dusted with ricin to President Barack Obama and other officials.