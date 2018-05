Police and medical crews have been called to an Indiana middle school on reports of an active shooter.

The school, Noblesville West Middle School north of Indianapolis, is on lockdown.

The Carmel and Noblesville fire departments confirmed that the shooter was in custody. The extent of injuries was not yet known. The American Red Cross Indiana Region is standing by to assist.

This story will be updated.

NFD and NPD are on scene of an active shooter at Noblesville West Middle School. Suspect is in custody. NPD will have more info when it’s available. — Noblesville Fire (@NoblesvilleFD) May 25, 2018

